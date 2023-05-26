BILLINGS, Mont. - As we look forward to sunnier days ahead, many people will want to take advantage of the nice weather and go outside to recreate.

"Paddles and Wheels" is a new Summer equipment pop-up shop, providing items for rent like inflatable paddle boards, bicycles, and kayaks.

The shop is run through the Billings Depot.

"For some people, they're going to use it once or twice a year," said Michelle Williams, the Executive Director of the Billings Depot.

"It's a great way to have access to the equipment without having to purchase it on your own. When we were creating this space, we wanted to build something that contributes to tourism, economic development and supporting local businesses. "

The shop will be open to the public until Labor Day Weekend.