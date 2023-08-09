BILLINGS, Mont. - The deadline to apply for retroactive benefits for the 'Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act' expires on Wednesday.

Veterans have the opportunity to apply for benefits if they were exposed to toxic substances during their service.

But there have been ongoing concerns of accessibility to the website they need to use to apply.

"It seems like the VA did not expect how many people were needing to sign up for benefits," said Ed Saunders, a retired veteran of Billings.

"There were more than 20,000 veterans in Montana that signed up for it. I'm one of them."

Saunders said the process of trying to get his benefits was not a success.

"I spent an entire day on the website, and it crashed 22 times," said Saunders.

Saunders joined a roundtable discussion earlier this year on the PACT Act with Senator Jon Tester, and the previous director of the Montana VA, Judy Hayman, voicing his concerns to accessibility.

"These passwords don't have to be complex," said Sen. Tester.

"The VA still hasn't dealt with the issue, but we're pushing them to get some changes happening."

Despite the ability to get retroactive benefits expiring soon, Saunders still encouraged veterans to apply for benefits.

"For some veterans who may not want to bother with it, I'd say they should," explained Saunders.

"the VA is there to help veterans, and they have challenges they're working through right now, but they're here to help us, and they do a pretty good job."

We're attempting to speak with a member of the Montana VA on the matter of accessibility through the VA website to receive PACT Act benefits.

Information on how to apply can be found at Veterans Affairs.