Several brands of fresh packaged vegetables are being recalled.

Growers Express is voluntarily recalling select fresh packaged vegetable products sold under the brands Green Giant, Signature Farms, Grower's Express and Trader Joe's, due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash based veggie bowl.

Most of the affected products have a "best if used by" date of June 26 through June 29, 2019.

The products were manufactured at a production facility in Biddeford, Maine and distributed to grocery stores across the country.

No other Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products are included in this recall.

Consumers who have any of these products should immediately discard them or return to the store for a refund.