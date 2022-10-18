Billings, MT- The annual fundraiser, Pack the Mall in Pink, returns to the Rimrock Mall, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Pack the Mall in Pink is a fundraiser where proceeds go to Pack the Place in Pink. Which is a statewide nonprofit that hopes to promote breast cancer awareness and support patients across Montana.

The Rimrock Mall has hosted the event for over a decade, and it aims to be an educational and interactive few hours for participants and guests.

This year's Pack the Mall in Pink Featured a silent auction, a raffle drawing with prizes from organizations in the community, as well as themed catering. The Billings Clinic also set up a booth for women to register for mammogram appointments to increase their chance of early detection.

But the main event of Pack the Mall in Pink has and always will be the fashion show, where breast cancer patients and survivors are spotlighted and celebrated. For an audience of over a hundred people, models strut their stuff in fall fashion from businesses in the mall.

The show is meant to highlight the struggles survivors have gone through, in a family and friend-filled fun environment.

While the show is filled with cheering, Devin Hartley, General Manager of the Rimrock Mall, hopes the show has a lasting impact on participants. "So, for us to be able to assist with the groups that do the good work, with oncology, and at the billings Clinic. To really make what is an awful situation, less awful. We wanna be a part of that and I think the Billings community is a philanthropic community, really truly. And we're honored to be a part of it. "

Hartley and other organizers for Pack the Mall in Pink are hoping for this year's fundraising fashion show will raise over five thousand dollars, that will then be put towards Pack the Place in Pink and supporting survivors of Breast Cancer.

As these models strut their stuff on the catwalk, the event organizers for Paint the Mall in Pink hope that they feel beautiful and remember that breast cancer is only part of their story.