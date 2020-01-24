Ozzy the grizzly bear makes his football choice

BILLINGS, Mont., -- ZooMontana continues its annual tradition of having their resident grizzly bear, Ozzy, predict the winner of the nation's biggest football game. According to the ZooMontana Director Jeff Ewelt, Ozzy has been correct six out of past seven years. Although Ozzy has been known to favor teams from the AFC, he went a different direction this year, and as you can see, he picked the 49'ers to be world champs.

Jeff Ewelt says this about Ozzy, "As you can see by this riveting video, Ozzy came out made no qualms about it and went right for the 49'ers cake even after checking out the Chiefs cake obviously showing that the 49'ers will be this years victorious team."

We will see how much this 620 pound bear knows about football when San Francisco and Kansas City face off February 2nd.