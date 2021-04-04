Owner of truck that caused Taiwan's deadliest train crash apologizes

The owner of an unmanned truck that rolled onto a train track and caused Taiwan's worst train disaster in decades apologized Sunday.

Prosecutors in the county where the train derailed, said earlier they were seeking an arrest warrant for the owner, who was questioned along with several others.

The truck owner said in a televised statement quote "I will do all I can to cooperate with the investigators and take on the responsibilities I have."

Meanwhile, rescuers were working to remove a third train car from the tunnel where it crashed, killing 50 people and injuring 178.