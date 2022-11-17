MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - After weeks of DNA analysis, Yellowstone National Park officials say the foot found in Abyss Pool this summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, CA.

The foot in a shoe was found by park staff floating in the pool in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in August of this year.

Park officials say the foot belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old man. Yellowstone law enforcement officers have notified his family.

Their investigation determined, to the best of their knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving Ro happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, and no foul play occurred. The circumstances of his death remain unknown due to lack of evidence.

The park says their investigation has concluded, and they will have no additional information to share.