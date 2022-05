BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Sgt. Eric Schnelbach with the Billings Police said a 21 year old man was stabbed three times: twice in the torso and once in the arm. The man was taken to a hospital.

It happened at 3:12 a.m. on Monday, May 16, in the area of 531 Judith Lane.

Sgt. Schnelbach said the suspect is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.