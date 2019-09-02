Broadway Avenue in Red Lodge is known for its beautiful baskets of hanging flowers during the summer.

Caring for those flowers is more expensive than you might think. It costs over $9,000 to maintain about 48 baskets of hanging petunias every summer.

The flower baskets have been created and cared for by Red Lodge resident Vivian Beam for the past 12 years. She waters them daily.

Beam said, "When I'm driving through town or I'm walking down the sidewalk, and I see people taking pictures of the flowers, they don't know that I'm the person that takes care of them. And, that's really special to me. They'll never know that I saw them appreciating the flowers."

Although, in the past, some tax money was used to help pay for the flowers, now all the money is collected through donations and fundraising. The annual Fun Run that took place this past Saturday is a big source of money for the flowers.

Red Lodge Proud and Beautiful Committee Member Kathy Robson said, "We've already paid for the flowers for this year, but we always have to have money in the fund to help us pay for next year because we need to help Vivian get ready to order the plants."

If you want more information on the flowers in Red Lodge, you can go to the Red Lodge Proud and Beautiful Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/RedLodgeProudAndBeautiful/