Over 12,000 meals packed to feed Missoula's hungry youth

Over 160 volunteers packed meals for Missoula's hungry youth. Local businesses partnered with Generosity Feeds, to pack over 12,000 meals.

MOD Pizza, Mission Ridge Church, and Generosity Feeds gathered at the University of Montana on Saturday to pack all those meals within a 2-hour period.

Giving these meals to the Missoula Food Bank, organizers say this event is important to serve the Missoula youth.

"People are hungry, kids are hungry. You can't go to school on an empty stomach and be expected to do good. Being hungry really directly affects your future. If you want good grades you can't do it while being hungry. That's why Generosity Feeds is such a great partnership," said Mitechell Bell, General Manager at MOD Pizza.

Event organizers said they hope to do this event again next year and that they are proud of the Missoulians that came out to help feed the Garden City.