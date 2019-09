Hundreds of French Bulldogs and their owners got together in Warsaw, Poland over the weekend.

French Bulldog lovers say the breed is special; sweet but stubborn.

One owner who kissed her dog, said hers isn't as sweet and friendly as people think.

People were able to have their pictures taken with their dogs, get all kinds of paraphernalia and of course, let their gods out to run and play.

At the first meeting in 2003, only 5 dogs got together.

There were over 600 over the weekend.