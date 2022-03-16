BILLINGS, Mont. - Over 130 employers will be at the 30th annual Jobs Jamboree on Wednesday, March 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be held at MetraPark Pavilion.

"There are a wide range of industries being represented here," Workforce Consultant for Billings Job Service Trisha Glen said.

Those industries include manufacturing, education, finance and more. A list of some of the businesses attending is available here. Under "Details," click "see more" to see the list of businesses.

Glen said, in addition to the businesses attending the Jobs Jamboree, there are 20 businesses on a waiting list.

Glen said businesses often hire on the spot. She said to come dressed to impress and bring a resume/ information to fill out a job application.

Glen expects the Jobs Jamboree to bring in between 1,000- 2,800 job seekers.

"The seekers that come here are not just from our area," she said. "They're from across the country."

Glen said many of the employers are prepared to work with you.

"It used to be to where these are the set requirements and all the candidates demonstrate that they meet those," she said. "Now, it's growth and stretching and thinking outside the box. Do we have to have a set schedule? Do we have to have education and this set amount of experience? Can we train and can our benefits be adjusted?"