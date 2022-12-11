BILLINGS, Mont.- Author Dave Caserio will be at Pictograph Cave State Park teaching an outdoor writing workshop.

Writers and non-writers are invited to the workshop on Dec. 17 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says participants will learn how close observation of the natural world and exploration of the historical, cultural, and geological background of the area can inform their writing.

The goal of the workshop is to push past boundaries and create work in any genre, including poetry, fiction and personal reflection.

Starting with a brief discussion of the writing process and the purpose of the workshop, a local guide will then give participants a short tour and orientation of Pictograph Cave State Park.

Writers can then wander and explore to find inspiration for their writing before ending the day sharing their work in an informal workshop setting.

Participation is limited. To reserve a spot, call 406-254-7342. Pictograph State Park is located at 3401 Coburn Road in Billings. For more information on the workshop, contact Richard Tooke rtooke@mt.gov. For more information on Dave Caserio, visit davecaserio.com.

Dave Caserio is the author of This Vanishing and Wisdom for a Dance in the Street” and co-editor of “I Am Montana: Student Reflections on Identity and Place.” Caserio is also part of Humanities Montana Conversations and the Young Poets program.