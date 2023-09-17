Billings, MT-For 19 years, the Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk, put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, has provided resources to those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts. And to their loved ones who want to get their friends and family the help that they need.

The day featured over 20 informational booths, food, pictures a beneficial auction and an honor bead ceremony, to remember those who lost their lives to suicide.

Different colors represented different losses: parents, friends, children, loved ones, spouses, siblings.

Sharee Byrne from the Billings Suicide Loss Survivor Group said the reason for why she walked, was like so many around her that day, she said that "since I lost my brother I walk in his memory, I walk to wear his face on my chest to say that this was a person who changed my life, and his death changed my life."

Byrne went on to say, "I walk because I want to honor him, I loved him so very much. But also, because after he died, I understand what it is like to be that level of sad, I know what it's like to struggle to get through every day I know what it's like to not want to get wake in the morning. So, I also walk for people who know what that darkness is, and to fight that darkness in myself."

Unfortunately, Byrne's story, is one too familiar to many in Montana.

Empty shoes sat alongside those who walked in remembrance of those no longer with us.

And represented only a fraction of those lost in Montana to suicide.

And Byrne says it's something that hits her especially hard every year, when she starts her walk...

"I just think about every single shoe, and how they had a story. They were someone's daughter someone's mother..."

But the walk is not only in memory of our loved ones, but in celebration of the lives lived and the sadness at the lives lost to suicide.

According to the C.D.C. there were 350 suicide deaths in Montana in 2021 making it one of the highest suicide death rates per state in the U.S.

The foundation hopes that through this event, people can find a newfound sense of community, and that they will be able to bring more visibility to suicide prevention and pull the topic out of the darkness to better help those who are struggling.

If you know a someone who is struggling, please know there are people on the other end of the 9-8-8 lifeline number are always there and ready to help.