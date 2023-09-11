BILLINGS, Mont. --The 19th annual ‘Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk’ is happening this weekend, which claims to be the largest and longest-running walk to prevent suicide in Montana.

According to the CDC, there were 350 suicide deaths in Montana in 2021, making it one of the highest suicide death rates in the U.S.

Nancy Barbula, Co-Chairperson for the walk said the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

She believes that gatherings like Sunday’s 2-mile walk can be healing, because they bring the community together to support one another.

"I think it impacts everybody and I know that everybody knows someone who has a loss from suicide." Said Nancy.

Barbula said one of the features of this weekend’s walk is a bead ceremony to represent those who fell to suicide.

"We explain each color or the bead and which it represents such as the loss of a child, or a parent, or a sibling. We have everyone participate and raise their colors, then they can see that they are part of a community." Nancy said.

She added, this year they are hoping to raise $150,000. She said all money will go towards local educational resources, support groups, and research.