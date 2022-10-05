Out of state license plate causes frustration for local driver

BILLINGS, MT- A Billings resident has received aggressive behavior from other drivers after driving a rental car with an out of state license plate.

Katrina Mullin's car was stolen last month, and is now under repair since being found.

"I didn't have my keys inside or anything. The car was just gone and I knew where it was supposed to be," said Mullin.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, Billings was ranked eighth in the nation for car theft in 2020.

Lieutenant Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department said there was an increase from 2020 to 2021 by 99 incidents.

Mullin attributed the aggressive behavior she's seen from other drivers to driving a car with a license plate from a different state.

"It's unbelievable seeing the anger compared to when I drove a car with a Montana license plate," said Mullin.

"I've gotten the middle finger a few times since I changed cars. A guy in traffic got out just to yell at me."

Mullin concluded in saying her perception of the state has changed after her experience.

"Montana has always been this close knit place to me, and everyone should just enjoy that. It shouldn't matter what anyone's car says."

Lieutenant Lennick advised anyone concerned about potential car thefts to keep vehicles locked, and park in well lit and visible areas whenever possible.

Links below:

https://www.iii.org/fact-statistic/facts-statistics-auto-theft