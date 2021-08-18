BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Clinic said there are currently 30 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Thirteen of those patients are in the ICU, with seven on ventilators.

Community Relations Coordinator for Billings Clinic Zach Benoit said they haven't seen numbers like these since January. He said they are seeing more patients who are younger with this surge than in previous surges. He said 40% of current COVID-19 patients in the hospital are younger than 60 years old.

"It kind of came upon us suddenly," Registered ICU Nurse Erin Green said. "And, it's kind of alarming at how quickly it overtook us. In a matter of weeks, we just had all of these patients who were alarmingly sick and just, our numbers have swelled."

"We're seeing a lot younger population with this surge, a lot of thirty and forty year olds," she added. "People not much older than me."

Benoit said they are exploring options for additional bed space to meet increasing patient numbers. They are also bringing in additional traveling nurses to help staff

He also said 26 of the 30 COVID-19 patients currently at the hospital have not been vaccinated.

You can find more information about hospital capacity in Billings here.