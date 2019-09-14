Osama Bin Laden's son is confirmed dead after counter-terrorism operation

The White House announced Saturday that Hamza Bin Laden, the son of late Al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden, has been killed.

The statement said he was killed in a US counter-terrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, and gave no further details, such as when he was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

Hamza Bin Laden had become an increasingly prominent figure within Al Qaida.

The US State Department designated Hamza a global terrorist in 2017 after he called for acts of terrorism in western capitals and threatened to take revenge against the United States for killing his father.

The statement said Hamza Bin Laden's death quote "not only deprives Al Qaida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group."

Saturday's statement represents the first time the US government has confirmed the operation.