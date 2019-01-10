An Oregon man is in custody after police say he brought a bag of guns to the airport.

This is police with the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Anderson of Medford.

Authorities say Anderson walked into Rogue Valley International Medford Airport with a bag containing guns and ammunition, as well as a shoulder holster with a handgun.

TSA agents reportedly told police that Anderson wanted to board a flight without a boarding pass or ID.

Officers say the suspect refused to talk to them, then tried to grab his handgun in a scuffle with police before being arrested.

Authorities say mental illness or drugs may be a factor into the incident.