CHEYENNE, Wyo. - Health orders in Wyoming are easing, with gathering size orders changing on Jan. 26.

Starting Jan. 26, indoor gatherings in Wyoming that incorporate social distancing and face coverings are permitted for up to 25 percent of capacity, or 250 people, and outdoor gatherings are allowed up to 500 people.

A release from Governor Mark Gordon says counties can still opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safer levels in accordance with White House metrics.

“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Governor Gordon said in a release. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”

According to the release, on Jan 21, Wyoming hospitals were reporting 81 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on November 30.

Health officials remain concerned about the new, more transmissible “UK variant” of COVID-19 identified in Teton County.

