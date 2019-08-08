Opportunity Farm at MontanaFair

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Agriculture is the largest business sector in Montana. However, Shelia Shenk from Opportunity Farm says numerous Billings residents are unaware of where their food actually comes from. Shenk hopes Opportunity Farm can educate more people by bringing agriculture to MontanaFair.

This year, Opportunity Farm is featuring producer and grower spotlights of families around the valley. The exhibit will also have a large dirt box where kids can dig for treasure, a brand new honey bee exhibit, and a live demonstration of shoeing a horse!

Shenk hopes that Opportunity Farm will give people a better idea of what farmers and ranchers do on a daily basis. "The kids that aren't really raised in the rural communities, they don't know where their beef comes from; they don't know where their milk comes from; they don't understand where their eggs come from... all those different products that those things are used in that they eat on a daily basis. And so we want kids to understand that those products come from local areas here," says Shenk.

Opportunity Farm will be open every day of the fair from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibit is stationed right by the front entrance of MontanaFair.