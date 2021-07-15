BILLINGS - Drug overdose deaths were at a record high across the country during the 2020 pandemic, according to the CDC.

After speaking with Billings Clinic, we know the Yellowstone County is also dealing with its own drug addiction concerns.

Dr. Nathan Allen, Chair of the Emergency Department for Billings Clinic, says the significant rise in overdose deaths in the nation is partly due to the pandemic.

People with a history of abusing drugs may have relapsed while having less interactions with friends and loved ones.

Dr. Allen also pointed out illegal fentanyl and similar opioids have been making their way into our community.

He says fentanyl can be safely used if prescribed by a physician in an appropriate amount.

Dr. Allen mentioned there is help out there for anyone struggling with a drug addiction.

"If you or someone you love has a problem with opioid use disorder, I would encourage you to talk with your physician about it or talk to another health care provider. There is assistance available in the community, there are medication assistance programs that can help you transition off opioid medications," he said.

Dr. Allen reminds people who are disposing of prescription drugs to use a medication drop box which can be found at Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and the Police Department.