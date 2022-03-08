HELENA, Mont. - A solution to help retain and recruit teachers in Montana through the TEACH Act has allocated approximately $2.5 million during the 67th Legislative Session.

The Office of Public Instruction (OPI) released initial data on the TEACH Act, which is a solution to incentivize and boost competitive pay for teachers who are starting their career.

A release from OPI said Montana will pay up to $3,472 per teacher per year during their first three years teaching. The pay raise is measured through the school funding formula component based on MCA 20-9-306.

The statistics gathered this school year will cover the cost of teachers next year, according to OPI.

Montana is among one of the states with the lowest annual starting salary for teachers at $35,000.

“As a teacher myself,” Montana state superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in the release, “I am grateful that the legislature has recognized the need for incentivizing salaries for beginning teachers. Students and families deserve a quality teacher in every classroom for learning to be successful. Montana must look at all solutions.”

There are 94 school districts in 33 counties that are participating in the program.

"In 2021, 1,646 new teachers were licensed in Montana. The data reflects that 451 teacher salaries may be supplemented by the TEACH Act beginning the school year of 2022-2023," OPI's release said.