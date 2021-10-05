'Operation Warm' brings hundreds of jackets to children in need

BILLINGS - A non-profit which works with organizations all over the U.S. to make sure no kid goes without a warm jacket this winter was in the Magic City Tuesday.

They're called 'Operation Warm' and they partnered with Mountain America Credit Union to raise funds and deliver 240 coats to children at the Explorers Academy Head Start preschool.

“With over 14% of kids in Montana living in poverty, it is so critical that we help support wherever we can,” Brittani Forbush, AVP of Strategic Partnerships at Mountain America Credit Union, said.

Executive Director for the school Janice King says the new jackets will help their kids get to school safely and ready to learn when they arrive.

According to King, 90% of the children they see live at or are below the poverty line. With many families struggling right now, King says having a new coat can allow for families to focus on meeting monthly household expenses.

"Having something like a warm coat definitely brings safety and security to a child. It really shows a child we really care about them, and the community cares about them, and those are things that really help a child flourish in an environment. Children are confident, they have better attendance and like I said, they get those skills they need to be ready for kindergarten," King said.