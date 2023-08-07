Operation School Supply helps provide classroom material for students and teachers

BILLINGS, Mont. --Ahead of the start of next school year, United Way and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools are working together for 'Operation School Supply'... To help students and teachers in YellowstoneCounty get what supplies they still need.

Last year United Way of Yellowstone County collected thousands of school supplies for students in need and this year, they're hoping to make sure no students in the county are left behind because of a lack of access to supplies.

For nearly 12 years united way has worked with the generous people of Yellowstone County to provide school pantries with classroom supplies, food, and hygiene products for teachers and students.

Kelly McCandless, Executive Director of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools -- said last year about 600 students in SD2 were considered homeless.

Kelly added, it's not uncommon for teachers to use their own personal income to supplement their classroom materials, despite being of the most under-paid professionals in the country.

"I think the average teacher will spend over a thousand dollars of their own money each year to support kids in their class and their classrooms. You know for some, that's not a big deal, but for many, that's a lot to spend in a classroom." Said McCandless

Kelly said, Operation School Supply helps set up both teachers and students alike for success.

President and CEO of United Way of Yellowstone County Kim Lewis said the greatest investment anyone can make is for our children's education.

"That's one of the things that operation school supply does, it makes sure that the kids are ready to learn and that they are ready to have success in school, and it starts with having the appropriate supplies and materials so that they are just like everybody else and can enter into the classroom ready to go and are just as excited about their new pencil holder or whatever it may be that excites and inspires them to have a good school year." Said Lewis

Lewis said some of the most in-demand items for students are headphones, hygiene products, writing utensils, notebooks and folders.