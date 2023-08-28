Operation School Supply donation drop-off is August 31st

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Operation School Supply, a supply drive to benefit under-resourced students in Billings and Laurel Public Schools will wrap up at the end of August.

The supply drive helps stock local school pantries with school essentials and hygiene items for teachers, counselors, and administrators to give to students in need throughout the school year. So far, United Way has collected two thousand items

These types of pantries are crucial to keeping kids healthy and engaged in school, especially those who may not have a stable home to turn to.

In Billings Public Schools alone, more than 600 students are identified as homeless.

Volunteer Engagement Coordinator of United Way --Chrissy Brese said classroom essentials can be costly and Operation of School Supplies brings donors throughout the community together to help classrooms in need.

"If they have the supplies they need, teachers see a difference in behavior in the classroom they have better grades, and it also helps out teachers too because teachers spend a lot of money on school supplies for their classrooms." Sid Chrissy.