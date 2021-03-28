BILLINGS, MONT - The Easter Bunny is hopping right around the corner, ready to deliver Easter baskets, but he won't be the only one.

After a one year hiatus due to COVID, Operation Easter is back and could use some help giving back to the community.

Shawna Morales and her husband Wes started Operation Easter as a family tradition 5 years ago, as a way to teach their kids the importance of looking out for their community.

What Shawna and Wes didn't expect was for their family project to grow into a community project.

"We decided to start with 50 to 60 baskets and now it's grown tremendously over the past 5 years," says Shawna.

With support and donations from generous residents, Shawna and Wes have hand made almost 2,000 baskets.

"And we have about 1,000 more to knock out this week Monday and Tuesday," says Shawna.

Starting Thursday and going until Easter Sunday, the Morales family will be dropping off baskets to local schools, shelters and directly to families who could use a helping hand.

If you're looking to give back this holiday, you can drop off Easter items at the Engel and Volkers Real Estate in the Heights or make donations to their go-fund me page.

You can also reach out to the Morales family on their Facebook page, with information of a family who could use some Easter cheer.