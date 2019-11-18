Operation Christmas Child is beginning to accept shoebox gift donations at nine different locations in the Yellowstone area.

Operation Christmas Child accepts the shoeboxes that can be filled with toys, school supplies or hygiene items that will be given to kids overseas.

Operation Christmas Child's goal is to collect 5,300 gifts from their nine collection sites in the Yellowstone area to help them meet their overall goal of 11 million shoeboxes received.

Volunteer Amanda Langve says "the smallest things such as school supplies or some clothes or a stuffed animal can be such a huge impact on a child's life who potentially never received a gift before. And then they receive these items that could help them maybe go to school or just have a new toy they've never had in their life."

