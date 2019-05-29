The opening of the new highway between Rockvale and Laurel planned for June 1st is delayed.

Tracey Miller with the Montana Department of Transportation says that heavy rains in recent weeks have delayed road crews from finishing their work.

Miller says a new date for the opening of the roadway is to be determined.

According to the MDT website, as work continues motorists are asked to plan for short delays throughout the week, likely no greater than 15-minutes.

Temporary detours will remain on the north and south ends of the route, and work will continue on the south end of the project as connections between the old road and new road are constructed. Flaggers will be utilized throughout the week, and asphalt trucks will be entering and utilizing the roadway, so motorists are encouraged to exercise caution as they travel through the project site.