BILLINGS, Mont. - An open house is being held to gather public input for the Billings Community Transportation Safety Plan (CTSP) Update.

The public is encouraged to come out to the open house on Wednesday, March 23 from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Billings Community and Senior Center, 360 North 23rd Street.

Those attending will be presented with areas of focus, based on a review of local crash data, and offered the opportunity to provide input and ideas.

“Public input is a critical step in the CTSP process and will help determine specific actions and steps toward achieving the Billings community’s transportation safety vision of having zero deaths and serious injuries on Billings’ roads, as defined in the updated 2022 CTSP document,” a release from the Billings-Yellowstone County Metropolitan Planning Organization says.

If you cannot make the meeting, you can still provide input and review content on the Billings CTSP website here.

omments, questions, or concerns can be directed to Lisa Olmsted at lolmsted@dowl.com or by calling (406) 869-6329.