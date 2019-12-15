Open house held at historic Kate Fratt School before remodeling begins

The St. Francis Upper School, better known as the Kate Fratt School is being remodeled as the building no longer meets today's educational requirements.

The Kate Fratt School was constructed in 1917 and during its 102 year history it saw over 30,000 students roam its halls.

The Billings Catholic School Foundation organized an open house for past generations of students to come reminisce on their school days along with taking a piece of history home with them before the school is remodeled.

Russ Fagg, who is helping develop the Fratt building says "approximately 35 to 40,000 Billings kids have been through the school in the last hundred years so we just wanted to give them a chance to come back and reminisce and have memories and maybe take a desk or a trophy or something because at the end of the day we are going to remodel the building and we want to get all the things into productive use."

Fagg says that they will keep the outside of the building the same, along with the windows and window frames. They will refinish the wood floors inside the building as well as Fagg says they want to keep the historic charm of the school.