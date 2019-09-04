Open house for proposed roundabout at Rimrock Road and 62nd St. W

Billings may be getting another roundabout at the intersection of Rimrock Road and 62nd St W. The Montana Department of Transportation said they want to put in a roundabout at this intersection because of the accident history here.

The City of Billings says roundabouts are designed to be safer than traditional intersections. The Montana Department of Transportation says roundabouts have a 75% reduction in crashes that result in injuries, and a 90% reduction in fatal crashes.

There is an open house this evening from 4-7 to discuss the proposed roundabout. It will be held at Sanderson Stewart, 1300 North Transtech Way. Project team members will be there to answer questions. https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/rimrock/