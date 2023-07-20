ROUNDUP, Mont. - Open burning season in Musselshell County is closing until further notice starting Friday, July 21.

The Musselshell County Fire Council and County Fire Warden sent a notice Thursday saying the season will be closed based on current weather forecast, a recent increase in fire activity and available fuel loads in the county.

Recreational campfires or barrels under 36 inches are not impacted by the closure.

This closure only affects the county open burn permit system, according to the Musselshell County Fire Council and County Fire Warden.