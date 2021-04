Canada's Ontario province has recorded a record number of new covid-19 cases in a single day.

Health officials reported 44-hundred infections in a 24-hour period.

ICU admissions also continue to surge in Canada's most populous province.

To the East, Quebec province is taking tougher action to reduce rampant spread of the virus there.

Effective Sunday, Quebec is extending an existing lockdown in four areas.

The province is also bringing back an 8 pm curfew in Montreal beginning Sunday.