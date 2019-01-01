Here's some good news to start of your new year. In the entire day of New Year's Eve, law enforcement made only one DUI arrest in Yellowstone County.

Billings Police made zero arrests for a DUI on Monday night.

The one arrest came from Yellowstone County Sheriff's office.

Compare those stats to last year, Billings PD alone made ten DUI arrests.

However, when you look at the month of December as a whole, 124 DUI arrests were conducted in Billings alone.

Early numbers show there were actually very few DUI's in Central Montana as well Monday night.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's and Helena Police Department each gave out only one DUI citation.

Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's, and MHP had zero DUI arrests Monday night.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's office said it is rare to see so few DUI's on New Year's Eve.

They think having Tipsy Tow, Uber, and Cab service helped people decide to not drink and drive.

"I am very impressed that we didn't get a DUI. It's not there we go out there with a competition. We find out who is driving or maybe look impaired. We were busy with the domestics and such, but we were also looking for the impaired driver, and we didn't find any," said Sheriff Leo Dutton with Lewis and Clark County.

With reinforcement and educating the public more about driving under the influence, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's think this also prevented people from driving drunk.

As law enforcement continues to crack down on DUI's, they're hoping people think twice before driving under the influence.