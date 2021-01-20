BILLINGS, Mont.- January 20, 2021, marks one year since the body of missing 16-year-old Selena Not Afraid was found near a rest stop in Big Horn County where she was last seen.

Not Afraid was last seen at the rest stop on New Years Day, 2020. The search for the missing Crow teen sparked national interest. Not Afraid's body was discovered on January 20, 2020 near the area.

Selena's aunt Cheryl Horn said Selena's story raised awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.

"I felt like I was screaming into the wind before and nobody was hearing me," said Horn. "Now, I feel like I can walk outside and everybody's screaming too. It's just a big, big change in one year's time, all positive changes."

Horn added, "We can't change the past. I can just use Selena's voice the best I can to help others because that's the kind of person she was."

Describing the awareness and support Selena's story has brought to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Horn said, "One year, what I feel she's done on her own, is pretty amazing to me."

Horn said she's grateful for Operation Lady Justice, an Executive Order signed by President Trump in November 2019. She hopes local and federal support for MMIW will continue.

President Elect Biden has made several promises to tribal nations, including promises regarding MMIW.

Part of the Biden-Harris Plan for Tribal Nations says the following: "Biden will work with tribal leaders and tribal women’s advocates to ensure the federal government is providing tribal communities with the resources they need, including ensuring the Federal Bureau of Investigation places additional agents in Indian Country and that each U.S. Attorney office with Indian Country jurisdiction has a point person to coordinate efforts with tribal, state, and local law enforcement to end the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. Biden will communicate to U.S. Attorneys that their responsibilities in Indian Country must be a top priority and will ensure that in each jurisdiction the FBI will appoint an ombudsperson to field feedback from tribal communities."