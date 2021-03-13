Thousands of people attended a rally in Louisville, Kentucky today to mark the one year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna was fatally shot in her apartment by police officers executing a no-knock search warrant.

No officers have been charged in connection with her death.

An observance was held Saturday afternoon in Louisville's Jefferson Square Park to honor Taylor's legacy and continue calls for justice.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump spoke during the event along with other activists.

Breonna Taylor's family was also in attendance