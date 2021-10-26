YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - With one week left until Election Day, 27,000 ballots have already been returned in Yellowstone County. Those ballots can be returned at a drop box in the Yellowstone County Courthouse or through the mail.

Election Administrator for Yellowstone County Bret Rutherford said there are some important things people need to know:

There is no late registration on Election Day. Late registration closes Monday, November 1, at noon. It needs to be done at the Yellowstone County Courthouse.

You can either mail your ballot in or drop it off at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Look for the ballot drop box in the lobby.

Election officials need to have your ballot by November 2 at 8 p.m. for it to be counted. A postmark by that date does not count.

If you lost your ballot or didn't get one, you can come down to the Yellowstone County Courthouse to get one.

"We've never mailed out this many ballots," Rutherford said. "It is a county-wide election because of the marijuana excise taxes. We've never mailed more than 84,000. We did 93,000 this year."

Election officials will begin counting ballots on Monday, November 1, and will release early numbers a little after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2.