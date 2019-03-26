One-way traffic movements have been implemented across the Shoshone River bridge on the $11.7 million Sage Creek highway and bridge improvement project between Lovell and Cowley on U.S. 310.

"Drivers should expect one-way traffic 24 hours a day, with the use of a portable traffic signal, for the next couple of weeks," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. "Please drive slowly and watch for workers on the bridge as this work involves removing the existing curb on the bridge."

Miller said Shoshone River bridge improvements will continue through the spring and summer. "Chip sealing of the roadway, seeding and reclamation is also scheduled for this spring and summer," Miller said.

The $11.7 million Sage Creek highway and bridge improvement project consists of road widening, bridge widening over the Shoshone River, replacement of the Sage Creek and railroad bridges, asphalt paving, and other work.

Prime contractor is S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2019.