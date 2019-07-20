One transported in vehicle rollover on Zoo Dr. overpass

KULR (Billings)- One woman is transported to a local hospital following a vehicle rollover on the Zoo Dr. overpass.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper David Hankins, the pickup with a truck camper attached took the turn onto Zoo Dr. from I-90 too quickly, causing the vehicle to roll.

Only one occupant was in the vehicle, the driver, and she was transported to the hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Trooper Hankins says he is not sure at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this rollover.