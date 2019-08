KULR (Billings)- One passenger is transported in a suspected drunk driving rollover on Billings West End Thursday night.

According Sergeant Nate West of the Billings Police Department, a 1984 Chevy pickup occupied by two adult males rolled at the intersection of 48th St. West and Diamond Falls Rd.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this rollover and an investigation is ongoing.