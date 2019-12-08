KULR (Billings)- One man is transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash on Duck Creek Rd. on Saturday night around 9:30.

According to MHP Trooper Josh French, the vehicle was heading northbound when the driver veered off the side of the road and overturned.

Trooper French says extrication was needed to remove the driver from the vehicle, however only minor injuries were sustained.

There was only one individual in the vehicle and speed is a factor. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.

A passerby was seen on scene getting a field sobriety test, however it has not been confirmed by Trooper French or MHP if the individual was arrested.