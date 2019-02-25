One time hunting license introduced in Montana for 4 big game animals

A once in a lifetime hunt, quite literally!

House Bill 390 in Montana's 66th legislature is introduced to limit the harvest of certain game to one per lifetime.

House Bill 390 states, "A person who has killed or taken any game animal, except a deer, elk, or an antelope, during the current license year is not permitted to receive a special license under this chapter to hunt or kill a second game animal of the same species. A person may take only one of each of the following species in Montana in that person's lifetime."

The four animals that fall under this license are grizzly bears, antlered moose, ram mountain sheep, and mountain goats.

Dillon White, outdoorsman and Billings resident believes this bill could be beneficial to all parties in terms of protecting Montana's wildlife.

"They're trying to do the best for both the hunters and the conservation of the game animals based on the population or however they determine that. So I would hope that this, if it were to go through, it would just be a win win for everybody involved and the animals as well," said White.

The bill will be heard in the Fish Wildlife and Parks committee on Tuesday, February 26th.