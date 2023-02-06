UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 1:59 P.M.

A man was charged Monday after a possible robbery in the alley in the 2000 block Cook Avenue Jan. 28.

Chris Sanders, 37, has been charged with robbery and remanded to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

The Billings Police Department said on Twitter there is a warrant out for a second suspect, but he is still in need of medical treatment.

BPD said all people in this incident are still cooperating with the investigation at as it continues.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Two suspects were shot after a possible robbery Saturday afternoon.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) reports officers responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alley 2000 block of Cook Ave. around 12:45 pm.

The suspects were taken for their injuries, and BPD says all parties are accounted for.

An investigation is ongoing.