One shot at gas station on Billings south side

KULR (Billings)- Police say one individual is shot in an attempted robbery at the Gas-N-Go at 800 Jackson St. on Billings south side.

According to the Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam, one individual attempted to rob the gas station at 8:46 Saturday night.

One shot was fired and one female individual inside the gas station was hit with the bullet.

The woman shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and has since been transported to a local hospital.

The suspect remains at large and the gas station remains on lockdown.

BPD says there is no threat to public safety and do currently have some leads on a possible suspect.

No further information will be released at this time and an investigation is ongoing.