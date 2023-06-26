BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Yale Avenue in Billings Saturday night.

One person was feeling sick after getting out of the house and was sent to the emergency room, the Billings Fire Department (BFD) said in a release.

The fire caused minimal damage throughout the home, mostly comprised of smoke, from unattended cooking, according to BFD's release.

The total damage expenses are estimated at $1,000--it is unknown if the property or the contacts are insured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

There were no fatalities due to this fire.