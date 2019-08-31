One person killed, 3 wounded, outside student apartments at University of North Carolina

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting outside student apartments near the University of North Carolina early Saturday morning.

Police say, while a party was going on inside one of the apartment units, an argument escalated outside and multiple shots were fired.

Officers found one man in front of the apartment and two women behind the apartment, all with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead.

A fourth person was taken to the hospital by an unknown person, and he is being treated for a life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.

The two women were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the women are enrolled at UNC Charlotte.

The university says it is providing support for them.

No arrests have been made.