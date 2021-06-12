One person killed, seven wounded in Georgia shooting

One person was killed and seven others wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in Savannah, Georgia.

Police say a car drove by an apartment complex, and shots were fired into a crowd.

Sixty bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the gunfire.

Two people are in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy and 18-month-old baby were also hit, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police say a shooting took place on the same street on Tuesday night, but no arrests were made in that case either.