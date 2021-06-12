One person killed, seven wounded in Georgia shooting

One person was killed and seven others wounded in a mass shooting Friday night in Savannah, Georgia.
Police say a car drove by an apartment complex, and shots were fired into a crowd.
Sixty bullet casings were recovered at the scene.
A 20-year-old man was killed in the gunfire.
Two people are in critical condition.
A 13-year-old boy and 18-month-old baby were also hit, but their injuries are not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
Police say a shooting took place on the same street on Tuesday night, but no arrests were made in that case either.