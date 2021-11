GLENDIVE, Mont. - A driver was killed in a vehicle rollover crash on Interstate-94E Wednesday near Glendive, Mont. Wednesday around 5:40 a.m.

The Montana Highway Patrol's fatality report said the driver was believed to be driving too fast and lost control near mile-marker 210. The vehicle got off the right side of the road and flipped over.

MHP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was 39-years-old from Glendive.