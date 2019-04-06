One person is dead and another was injured following an early morning shooting at Lee's Saloon in Billings Saturday.
According to Police Sgt. Gunther the two men were each transported to local hospitals for treatment. One by ambulance and the other by private vehicle.
Police say the deceased is a 24-year-old male and the second person injured is a 28-year-old male.
The 24-year-old died at the hospital.
Sgt. Gunther says the shooting took place at the location at 530 S. 27th Street just before 2:00 AM... but did not specify if the shooting took place in the business or outside.
A third person at the scene was not injured.
Sgt. Gunther stated the identity of the shooter is not known at this time.
Anyone with information, please call 657-8200.
The Police Investigation Division cleared the scene a little after 9:00 AM
UPDATE:
According to the Billings Police Department, a 24 year old male from Billings died at a nearby hospital. A 28 year old male from Billings was also injured and treated at the hospital. A third 24 year old male from Billings who was injured, was not medically treated.
One man said he was present at the time the incident occured. He said it happened around closing time last night at approximately 1:45 a.m. He also said the shots fired came from outside of the business and when he heard them, he ducked for cover. Bullet holes were seen on the building along with blood.
Detectives were seen early this morning investigating the crime scene with some having been at it for hours.
A former frequent customer of Lee's Saloon has voiced his concern over the safety of the establishment.
"I'm not really that surprised to hear that something like that happened there," Arik May said.
"How's the crowd scene?" KULR-8's Briana Monte asked.
"Not too great," May said. "It's something that you'd want to be at with a group of friends."
Another Billings resident who will turn 21 in a few months said he won't be going to Lee's Saloon as a customer anytime soon.
"I haven't really heard a whole lot about bars around town," Marcellus Garcia said. "I kind of want to go other places for bars, you know?"
There are no suspects in custody at this moment. BPD said the investigation continues.
This story has been updated to reflect that Lee's Saloon is on S. 27th Street. We incorrectly stated Lee's was on N. 27th.